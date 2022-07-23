Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 188,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 127,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 58.1% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.26. The stock has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

