Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1,085.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.