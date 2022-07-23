Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $16.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Insider Activity at Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

