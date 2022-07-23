Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,145,000 after purchasing an additional 896,908 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after purchasing an additional 721,846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 767,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 606,744 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,667,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 536,590 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

NYSE BRX opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.96%.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.