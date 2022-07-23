Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $512.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.66 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $523.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $566.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

