Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Price at $119.89

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. OTR Global lowered Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $120.00 price objective on Crocs in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Daniel P. Hart bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.63 per share, for a total transaction of $263,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,858,636.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,777,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.