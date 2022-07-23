Brokerages Set Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Price Target at $120.50

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HXGBY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 142 to SEK 134 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Danske upgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 109 to SEK 107 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62.

Hexagon AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.0832 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.