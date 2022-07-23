Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price at $202.91

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ stock opened at $172.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $140.31 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Nasdaq’s stock is going to split on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Nasdaq by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 41,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

