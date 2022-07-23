Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target at $3.85

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.79.
NYMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,377,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,579,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,408,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,527 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
