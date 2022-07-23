Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $39.33

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WB. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 target price for the company.

Weibo Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:WB opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Weibo has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Weibo by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Weibo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Weibo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

