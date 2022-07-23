Brokers Offer Predictions for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $9.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.48. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $30.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,022. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

