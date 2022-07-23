Brokers Offer Predictions for Symbotic Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Symbotic in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Symbotic’s FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

SYM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Symbotic Stock Up 7.6 %

About Symbotic

Shares of Symbotic stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. Symbotic has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $28.48.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

