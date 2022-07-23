Brokers Set Expectations for Caesars Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp downgraded Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.47.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $42.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $178,319,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after buying an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $77,785,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,530,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

