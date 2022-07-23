Brokers Set Expectations for Trican Well Service Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TCW. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.62.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 1.2 %

TCW stock opened at C$3.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$2.28 and a 1-year high of C$4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.76. The firm has a market cap of C$803.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$218.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$214.98 million.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

