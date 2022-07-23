Brokers Set Expectations for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vestas Wind Systems A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Up 2.9 %
OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.
