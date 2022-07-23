Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) & La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Financial Comparison

Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75% La Jolla Pharmaceutical 10.08% -7.27% 5.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookline Capital Acquisition and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A La Jolla Pharmaceutical $75.72 million 2.09 $19.66 million $0.15 41.27

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Brookline Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older. It offers GIAPREZA and XERAVA to hospitals and other healthcare organizations in the United States. Its product candidates that are in early stage clinical or preclinical development include TP-6076, an IV formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline derivative for the treatment of certain multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria; TP-271, an IV and oral formulation of a fully synthetic fluorocycline for the treatment of respiratory disease caused by bacterial biothreat and antibiotic-resistant public health pathogens, as well as bacterial pathogens associated with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and TP-2846, an IV formulation of a tetracycline for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license agreement with Everest Medicines Limited to develop and commercialize XERAVA; and PAION AG to commercialize GIAPREZA and XERAVA. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

