BTR Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,155,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,703 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $173.19 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

