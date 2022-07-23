BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,350 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.3% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.