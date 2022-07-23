BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.1% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $25,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.66 and its 200 day moving average is $210.78. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

