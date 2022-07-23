Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cable One worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 12.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Cable One by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 41.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,435.31 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,049.81 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,278.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,388.47.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,866.00.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

