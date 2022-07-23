CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.55

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.55 and traded as high as C$33.63. CAE shares last traded at C$33.11, with a volume of 206,789 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.05.
CAE Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.93.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
See Also
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.