CAE (TSE:CAE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $31.55

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.55 and traded as high as C$33.63. CAE shares last traded at C$33.11, with a volume of 206,789 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.93.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$948.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 1.4704394 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

