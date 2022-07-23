Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $42.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

