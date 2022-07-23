Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.19.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Caesars Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $42.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.86. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $119.81.
Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
Featured Stories
