Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Sector Weight”

KeyCorp lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) to a sector weight rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CZR stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $119.81.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

