Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 33,907 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.3 %

FE opened at $38.32 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

