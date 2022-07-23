Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 7,477 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,293,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CME Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.27.

CME opened at $204.48 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

