Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 8,299 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,228,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $216.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.33 and a 200 day moving average of $225.19. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.75.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.