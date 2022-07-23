Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,537 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,451,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,919 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $45,704,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HP by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after buying an additional 898,327 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $29,495,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

