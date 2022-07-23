Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.40.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.