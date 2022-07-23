Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of V.F. worth $15,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 85,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 60,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

