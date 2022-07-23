Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 11,292 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 7.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 14.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.60. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

