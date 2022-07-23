Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 24,562 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,464 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $63.26 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.