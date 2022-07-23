Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

JKHY stock opened at $199.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

