Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USB opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

