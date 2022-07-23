Calamos Advisors LLC Has $12.84 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

Global Payments stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $195.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average is $130.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

