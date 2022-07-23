Calamos Advisors LLC Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,253 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,594 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $195.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

