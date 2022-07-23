Calamos Advisors LLC Has $15.53 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $136.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.71.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

