Calamos Advisors LLC Has $15.61 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,742,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 16,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D opened at $77.35 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

