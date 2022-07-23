Calamos Advisors LLC Has $16.22 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Insider Activity

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $136.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.