Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBHS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $68.41 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

