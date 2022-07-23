Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,014,000 after buying an additional 357,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cerner by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,644,000 after buying an additional 626,551 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Cerner by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,427,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,289,000 after buying an additional 181,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cerner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,245,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,371,000 after buying an additional 37,546 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $254,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cerner Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.