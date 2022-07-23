Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 13,777 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $14,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $115.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.71. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $99.43 and a one year high of $206.90.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

