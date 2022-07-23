Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 7,448 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,751,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.17.

Shares of NSC opened at $243.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.61. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

