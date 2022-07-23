Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,381 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1,858.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 99,727 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after buying an additional 94,636 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 30.6% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in FedEx by 14.9% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $227.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.56 and a 200 day moving average of $223.73. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $298.66. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

