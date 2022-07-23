Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires 440 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.04.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

