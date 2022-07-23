Calamos Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.69.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $119.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.35.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.