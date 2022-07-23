Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1,170.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.54.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $126.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.83 and a 200-day moving average of $142.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.