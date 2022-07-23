Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 153 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

Shares of OTIS opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

