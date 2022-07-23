Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

