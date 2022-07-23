Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Equinix by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after buying an additional 301,802 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,606,000 after buying an additional 130,179 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $653.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $606.12 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $655.92 and its 200 day moving average is $697.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $841.50.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

