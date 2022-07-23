Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $209,000 in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Trading Down 0.1 %

HEI opened at $143.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $159.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.23.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $538.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

